BEIRUT, March 31 Syrian rebels have set three
oil wells in the east of the country ablaze, causing a daily
loss of nearly 5,000 barrels of oil and 52,000 cubic metres of
gas, state media quoted an oil ministry official as saying on
Sunday.
SANA news agency said the damage to the oil wells in Deir
al-Zor province, much of which is in rebel hands, followed
disputes among the fighters over "sharing out the stolen oil"
from fields in areas they control.
It said Syria's Furat Petroleum Corporation was working to
extinguish the three fires. A total of nine wells had been set
on fire by the rebels, the agency added, without saying when the
other six had been set ablaze.
Furat was not immediately able to comment on the report.
European Union sanctions imposed on Syria two years ago over
President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on protests - which have
since developed into armed conflict - effectively halted Syria's
modest oil exports.
Assad's government has also struggled to meet domestic
energy requirements after losing control of large parts of the
east of the country, where most of the oil wells are located.
But despite the fighting residents say oil production has
continued in some fields, with rebels trading with local
authorities and allowing oil to be shipped to
government-controlled areas.
