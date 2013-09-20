By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, Sept 20 Syria has submitted details
of its chemical weapons to Organization for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, the organisation told
Reuters on Friday.
Syria is believed to possess around 1,000 tonnes of chemical
toxins, and has agreed to destroy them under a joint
Russian-U.S. proposal designed to avert a U.S. strike on Syria.
"We have received part of the verification and we expect
more," an OPCW spokesman said.
A U.N. diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity,
confirmed the details had been submitted, saying: "It's quite
long ... and being translated."
The organisation's core members are due to vote - probably
next week - on a plan aimed at fast-tracking the destruction of
Syria's chemical stockpiles by mid-2014.
The plan has emerged from a a U.S. threat to attack Syria
and a burst of international diplomacy after a poison gas attack
killed hundreds of civilians on the outskirts of Damascus last
month.