By Rodrigo Campos
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24
its allies pounded Islamist militants in Syria with airstrikes,
Washington and members of the so-called Friends of Syria group
on Wednesday pledged more than $90 million in new funds for
non-lethal and humanitarian assistance.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced about $40
million in new money for the moderate armed opposition and the
civilian opposition at a U.N. meeting hosted by British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond and Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian
National Coalition.
"This includes more than $15 million for communications
equipment, vehicles, food (and) other essential items for the
armed opposition, as well as more than $25 million to support
the civilian opposition as it works to build the capacity of
governing," Kerry said.
Japan, aiming to provide humanitarian support to Iraq, Syria
and the peripheral countries, pledged an additional $25.5
million in financial aid.
Meanwhile, Hammond said that Britain would provide 16
million pounds ($26 million) to help consolidate moderate rebels
consolidate their hold on territory they control with good
government and strong public services.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Barack Obama asked
Congress to authorize $500 million to train and arm the moderate
Syrian rebels.
The Free Syrian Army has been unable to match the military
strength of Islamic State, which has seized large swaths of
territory in Syria and Iraq and is blamed for massacres and
beheadings. The United States and Arab allies have been bombing
IS positions for days in an attempt to weaken the group.
The decision to provide additional aid to the Syrian
National Coalition and moderate rebels comes amid concerns
expressed by some Western diplomats that the bombing campaign
against IS in Syria will strengthen the hand of President Bashar
al-Assad, who they say contributed to the growth of IS by
ignoring it for years.
The U.S. military began bombing Islamic State targets in
Iraq last month.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Editing by Louis Charbonneau and
Ken Wills)