ISTANBUL, April 21 Syria's main opposition National Coalition said on Sunday it firmly rejected "all forms of terrorism" and vowed that weapons it attains would not fall into the wrong hands.

In a declaration outlining its vision of a post-Assad Syria and issued following a "Friends of Syria" meeting with Western and Arab backers, the coalition said it would not allow acts of revenge against any group in Syria.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Paul Simao)