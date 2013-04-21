* Syrian opposition outlines post-Assad vision
By Mariam Karouny and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, April 21 Syria's opposition outlined
its vision for an era after President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday,
rejecting "all forms of terrorism" and vowing to keep weapons
out of the "wrong hands" in a nod to the demands of its Western
backers.
After six hours of meetings in a palace on the shores of the
Bosphorus in Istanbul, the declaration by the main opposition
Syrian National Coalition was welcomed by allies including the
United States and Britain.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington would
double its non-lethal aid to opposition forces in Syria to $250
million and that foreign backers had agreed to channel all
future assistance through the rebels' Supreme Military Council.
Speaking after the "Friends of Syria" meeting of the
opposition and their international backers, Kerry stopped short
of a U.S. pledge to supply weapons that the anti-Assad
insurgents have sought.
But he said the rebels' foreign backers were committed to
continuing support to them and "there would have to be further
announcements about the kind of support that that might be in
the days ahead" if Syrian government forces failed to pursue a
peaceful solution.
The pledge is far less than what is sought by U.S. allies
Britain and France and some U.S. lawmakers.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the European
Union would in the coming weeks discuss easing an arms embargo
which has prevented weapons supplies to the Syrian rebels. His
German counterpart, Guido Westerwelle, said Berlin was sceptical
about arming the rebels but also said the EU must discuss it.
The opposition declaration vowed any weapons it attains
would not fall into the wrong hands, a key concern of its
Western backers, and said its goal was a "democratic,
pluralistic" Syria.
Syria's al-Nusra Front, one of the most effective rebel
forces battling Assad's troops, formally pledged allegiance to
al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri this month. The United States
has designated the Nusra Front a terrorist organisation.
"We realise that there are radical and extremist elements in
Syria which follow an agenda of their own. We firmly reject and
condemn all forms of terrorism and any extremist ideology or
mentality, as do the Syrian people," it said.
The coalition pledged it would not allow acts of revenge
against any group in Syria, saying that members of Assad's
administration "with blood on their hands" would be held
accountable through fair trials.
'CLEAREST LANGUAGE YET'
The Syrian conflict began more than two years ago as
peaceful demonstrations against Assad's rule but gradually
became militarised under a heavy crackdown by his forces.
A subsequent civil war pitted the Sunni majority against
members of Assad's Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam,
in a conflict which has killed more than 70,000 people.
"Today, it's safe to say that we are really at a critical
moment," Kerry said. "The stakes in Syria couldn't be more
clear: Chemical weapons, the slaughter of people by ballistic
missiles and other weapons of huge destruction."
The Syrian opposition's Western backers have been alarmed at
the rise of radical Islamist groups like the al-Nusra Front in
the insurgent ranks, who consider Alawites and Shi'ites as
infidels.
"We will not tolerate or allow acts of revenge and
retribution against any group in Syria," the opposition
coalition said in its declaration.
Britain's Hague said the declaration was "the clearest
language" yet from the opposition in renouncing radical groups
and committing to a democratic solution.
The crisis in Syria has divided world powers, with the
United States, Europe, Gulf states and Turkey backing the
opposition, while Russia, Iran and others have backed Assad.
Opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib urged Russia to play a
positive role "to stop the bloodshed" in an increasingly
sectarian war that risks engulfing the region.
"We strongly call on Iran not to get involved more than it
has and to pull out its officers," Alkhatib told a joint news
conference with Kerry and Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu.
"(Iran) also has to ask Hezbollah to pull out its fighters
from Syria in order to avoid dragging the region to a bigger
battle," he said.
The rebels accuse the Lebanese Shi'ite movement Hezbollah of
sending fighters to support Assad's forces. Several members of
Hezbollah have been killed in clashes in villages near the
Syria-Lebanon border.
The Syrian opposition had hoped the Istanbul meeting would
give teeth to a tacit agreement that arming rebel groups is the
best way to end Assad's rule.
