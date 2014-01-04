* Opposition wants President Assad to cede power
* Broader opposition coalition to decide on talks Monday
* Moderate rebel fighters losing ground in Syrian conflict
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Jan 4 An influential bloc within the
Western-backed Syrian opposition is expected to vote on Saturday
against participating in talks aimed at ending the nearly
three-year conflict, members said.
The Syrian National Council has opposed attending the Jan.
22 negotiations because it says world powers have not done
enough to force President Bashar al-Assad to cede power.
Assad's forces have been gaining ground against the moderate
rebel fighters backed by the opposition in recent months and he
currently faces little pressure to make concessions.
The council is part of a broader opposition coalition which
is due to make its final decision on whether to attend the
Geneva 2 talks on Monday.
A vote by the council to stay away would put further
pressure on the fractious coalition, which has said it is ready
to attend Geneva 2 in principle, but would not necessarily force
its hand.
Syria was plunged into civil war after an uprising against
Assad erupted in March 2011 and descended into armed insurgency
after the army cracked down on protests.
More than 100,000 people have been killed, more than 2
million refugees have fled abroad and another 6.5 million are
displaced inside Syria.
The coalition wants the talks in Switzerland to create a
transitional authority for Syria in which Assad plays no role,
but his government says it will not surrender power and that the
president will remain in control.
The opposition group has also called on authorities to
release women and children from Syrian jails and for
humanitarian corridors into besieged rebel towns, pleas which
the council says have been ignored.
"Nothing has changed since we decided against the talks
about a month ago except the situation on the ground has become
even more complex and the international community has done
nothing to ease the humanitarian crisis," said council member
Abdulrahman Alhaj.
Moderate rebel fighters have been losing ground to Assad's
forces at the same time as facing increasing pressure from
radical groups linked to al Qaeda and a newly formed Islamic
Front, which is also fighting Assad.
The president, who a year ago was battling rebels for
control of the capital, has regained territory around Damascus
and central Syria, backed by Shi'ite Iraqi fighters, Lebanese
Hezbollah guerrillas and Iranian military commanders.
"How can the international community expect to influence
Assad in political negotiations if it can't even get him to lift
blockades?" Alhaj said, referring to large areas which remain
under siege with no access to humanitarian agencies.
The talks are scheduled in less than three weeks in
Switzerland, but details such as who will attend remain foggy.
Twenty-eight of 43 members of the council's decision-making
body met on Friday and reaffirmed a decision against the talks
that was made about a month ago. A formal vote was expected
later on Saturday.
The council is seen as an influential voice in the coalition
but Saturday's vote may turn out to have little effect on the
coalition's final decision. In November members of the coalition
who were also members of the council voted in support of Geneva
2, even though the council was against it.
(Editing by Dominic Evans and Andrew Heavens)