By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Jan 4 An influential bloc within the
Western-backed Syrian opposition decided on Saturday to shun
talks aimed at ending the nearly three-year conflict, citing the
international community's inaction.
The Syrian National Council has opposed attending the Jan.
22 negotiations, dubbed "Geneva 2", because it says world powers
have not done enough to force President Bashar al-Assad to cede
power.
Assad's forces have recently been gaining ground against the
moderate rebel fighters backed by the opposition and he faces
little pressure to make concessions. At the same time, radical
Islamists distrusted by the West have taken a bigger role in the
campaign to oust Assad.
"After looking at the issue from a political, military and
humanitarian angle ... the general secretary (the Council's
43-strong decision-making body) failed to see any encouragement
or clear agenda based on which the meeting can succeed," it said
in a statement, reaffirming a previous decision not to go to
Geneva 2 "based on current conditions".
The council is part of a broader opposition coalition which
is due to make its final decision on whether to attend the
Geneva 2 talks on Monday. The opposition meetings are taking
place in Turkey, which strongly backs the anti-Assad campaign.
The council decision to shun Geneva could increase pressure
on the fractious coalition - which has said it is ready to
attend in principle - but will not necessarily force its hand.
Syria was plunged into civil war after an uprising against
Assad erupted in March 2011 and descended into an armed
insurgency after the army cracked down on protests.
More than 100,000 people have been killed, more than 2
million refugees have fled abroad and another 6.5 million are
displaced inside Syria.
The coalition wants the talks in Switzerland to create a
transitional authority for Syria in which Assad plays no role,
but his government says it will not surrender power and that the
president will remain in control.
JAILED WOMEN AND CHILDREN
The opposition group has also called on authorities to
release women and children from Syrian jails and for
humanitarian corridors into besieged rebel towns, pleas which
the council says have been ignored.
"Nothing has changed since we decided against the talks
about a month ago except the situation on the ground has become
even more complex and the international community has done
nothing to ease the humanitarian crisis," said council member
Abdulrahman Alhaj.
Moderate rebel fighters have been losing ground to Assad's
forces at the same time as facing increasing pressure from
radical groups linked to al Qaeda and a newly formed Islamic
Front, which is also fighting Assad.
The president, who a year ago was battling rebels for
control of the capital, has regained territory around Damascus
and central Syria, backed by Shi'ite Iraqi fighters, Lebanese
Hezbollah guerrillas and Iranian military commanders.
"How can the international community expect to influence
Assad in political negotiations if it can't even get him to lift
blockades?" Alhaj said, referring to large areas which remain
under siege with no access to humanitarian agencies.
