(Corrects Hijab's tally to 52 votes from 51)

* Incumbent Ahmad al-Jarba beat former Syrian PM

* Coalition's final stance on international peace talks expected on Monday

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 Ahmad al-Jarba was re-elected as the Western-backed Syrian opposition's leader for a second six-month term on Sunday, coalition members said, defeating former Syrian prime minister Riyad Hijab.

While designated as the main body representing the opposition by the United States and other key powers, the newly elected political committee of the Syrian National Coalition faces a struggle for credibility in the run-up to international peace talks.

Rebel infighting has given President Bashar al-Assad a stronger hand on the ground and marginalised groups more palatable to Western powers, while more radical Islamist brigades make gains.

Jarba, a tribal figure from the eastern province of Hasaka who has connections with Saudi Arabia, beat Hijab by 65 votes to 52, a statement from the coalition said.

"Jarba will make good progress in the next six months," senior coalition member Anas Abdah told Reuters, speaking from a secret location outside Istanbul.

"The priority should be to reorganise (the SNC's) military wing, work on the political solution, the interim government and increasing humanitarian help." (Editing by Kevin Liffey)