* Incumbent Ahmad al-Jarba beat former Syrian PM
* Coalition's final stance on international peace talks
expected on Monday
(Adds context on conflict and SNC's position)
ISTANBUL, Jan 5 Ahmad al-Jarba was re-elected as
the Western-backed Syrian opposition's leader for a second
six-month term on Sunday, coalition members said, defeating
former Syrian prime minister Riyad Hijab.
While designated as the main body representing the
opposition by the United States and other key powers, the newly
elected political committee of the Syrian National Coalition
faces a struggle for credibility in the run-up to international
peace talks.
Rebel infighting has given President Bashar al-Assad a
stronger hand on the ground and marginalised groups more
palatable to Western powers, while more radical Islamist
brigades make gains.
Jarba, a tribal figure from the eastern province of Hasaka
who has connections with Saudi Arabia, beat Hijab by 65 votes to
52, a statement from the coalition said.
"Jarba will make good progress in the next six months,"
senior coalition member Anas Abdah told Reuters, speaking from
the undisclosed location outside Istanbul where the two-day
meeting was being held.
"The priority should be to reorganise (the SNC's) military
wing, work on the political solution, the interim government and
increasing humanitarian help."
The Western-backed rebels grouped under the Coalition are
still reeling from what several senior coalition members
described as a political and military disaster last month.
The United States and Britain suspended non-lethal aid to
Coalition-allied rebels in northern Syria after the Islamic
Front seized weapons depots belonging to the Coalition's
military wing, the Supreme Military Council (SMC), at the Bab
al-Hawa border with Turkey.
The Coalition is being pushed by major powers to attend
talks on Lake Geneva on Jan. 22 aimed at ending the almost
three-year conflict, which has killed more than 100,000 people
and displaced millions. At the same time, its leaders fear
losing what credibility they have on the ground by sitting down
with Assad.
One Coalition source said Hijab's experience as prime
minister would have made the umbrella group a more credible
political force and emboldened current employees of the Syrian
government to support the opposition. Other members said that he
had simply joined the race too late, having only announced his
candidacy earlier in the day.
Assad appointed Hijab, a former agriculture minister, as
prime minister in June 2012 after a parliamentary election that
authorities said was a step towards political reform but
opponents dismissed as a sham. He defected to Jordan with his
family two months later.
Kurd Hakim Bashar, Muslim Brotherhood-backed Faruq Tayfur
and Noura Al-Amir, a woman in her 20s who is the youngest member
of the Coalition's political committee, were elected as its vice
presidents on Sunday.
On Monday, the Coalition was set to take a final decision on
whether or not to join the "Geneva 2" talks following prolonged
international efforts to bring both the Syrian government and
opposition representatives to the negotiating table.
