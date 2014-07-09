BEIRUT, July 9 Syria's Western-backed opposition
National Coalition elected Hadi al-Bahra, chief negotiator at
the Geneva peace talks, as its new president following a
three-day meeting in Istanbul, the coalition said on Wednesday.
Bahra, a U.S-trained industrial engineer, will replace Ahmad
Jarba, who has served the maximum two six-month terms. Like
Jarba, Bahra has close ties to Saudi Arabia and has lived there.
"Hadi al-Bahra wins coalition presidency by 62 votes," a
post on the Coalition's Facebook page said on Wednesday.
While designated as the main body representing the
opposition by the United States and other key powers, the
National Coalition has little power inside Syria where disparate
militant groups outside its control hold ground.
Infighting within the opposition coalition has also
undermined rebel efforts to take on forces loyal to Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, playing into the hands of rival, more
hardline Islamist outfits that include foreign militants.
U.S.- and Russian-sponsored talks to end the three-year-old
civil war stalled after two rounds in January and February, when
the coalition and Assad's representatives failed to make
substantive progress.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in BEIRUT and Ahmed Tolba in CAIRO)