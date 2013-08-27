ISTANBUL Aug 27 Syria's opposition coalition
said on Tuesday President Bashar al-Assad's forces had dropped
phosphorus bombs and napalm on civilians in rural Aleppo on
Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.
The alleged attack occurred as the United States and its
European and Middle Eastern partners honed plans to punish Assad
for a major poison gas attack last week on the suburbs of the
capital, Damascus, that killed hundreds of civilians.
Video footage uploaded on the Internet, apparently of
Monday's attack, showed doctors frantically smearing white cream
on the reddened skin of several screaming people, many of them
young boys.
"Assad's military aircraft have hit populated areas with the
internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs and napalm," the
opposition coalition said in a statement.
It was not possible to independently confirm the report.
There have been previous unconfirmed reports of the use of
phosphorus bombs by Assad's forces during Syria's conflict, now
in its third year.
(Additional reporting by Erika Solomon in Beirut; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alistair Lyon)