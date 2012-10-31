* Rebels say arming Palestinians to fight pro-Assad faction
* Bomb placed under car of Syrian colonel in Yarmouk camp
* Prospects of inter-Palestinian conflict
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 31 Syrian rebels said on Wednesday
they had begun arming sympathetic Palestinians to fight a
pro-Assad faction in a Palestinian enclave in Damascus - a move
which could fuel spiralling intra-Palestinian violence.
Two rebel commanders told Reuters they expected their
Palestinian allies to fight the Popular Front for the Liberation
of Palestine General Command (PFLP-GC) which dominates the
Yarmouk enclave - a one-time refugee camp turned sprawl of
apartment blocks which is run by the Palestinians themselves.
"We've been arming Palestinians who are willing to
fight...We have formed the Liwa al-Asifah (the Storm
Brigade)which is made up of Palestinian fighters only," a rebel
commander from the Suqour al-Golan (Golan Falcons) brigade said.
"Its task is to be in charge of the Yarmouk camp. We all
support it and back it," he told Reuters.
Yarmouk lies at the heart of several southern Damascus
districts which have seen heavy fighting between the rebel Free
Syrian Army (FSA) and President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
The Palestinians would be expected to attack fighters loyal
to PFLP-GC chief Ahmed Jibril, who Syrian rebels accuse of
harassing and attacking them to support Assad.
"Now they (the PFLP-GC fighters) are targets for us, targets
for all the FSA. All of them with no exceptions," said another
rebel commander who asked not to be named.
Syria hosts half a million Palestinian refugees, mostly
descendants of those admitted after the creation of Israel in
1948, and has always cast itself as a champion of the
Palestinian struggle, sponsoring several guerrilla factions.
But Syria's uprising has split Palestinian loyalties, with
many ordinary Palestinians sympathetic to the uprising by their
fellow Sunnis.
The Islamist Palestinian Hamas movement closed its offices
in Damascus earlier this year.
Palestinians have in any case been riven by factionalism for
decades, their differences exacerbated by the 1975-1990 civil
war in neighbouring Lebanon, where they also have a strong
presence. Intra-Palestinian fighting in Syria could lead to
similar tensions in Lebanon.
BOMB ATTACK IN YARMOUK
Residents at Yarmouk, home to about 150,000 Palestinians,
said gunmen had been seen in the streets and some people
kidnapped in recent days, eight of whom had been killed. It was
not clear who was responsible.
A bomb exploded on Wednesday under the car of a Syrian army
colonel in Yarmouk, although he was not in the vehicle, the
opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. A Syrian
rebel commander claimed responsibility, calling it a "gift to
Jibril's people which will be followed by others".
Syria hosts many Palestinian factions which fought Israel
and also each other in the 1970s and 1980s. Some like Fatah, the
group of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, fought Syrian
forces in Lebanon during the civil war and its fighters still
bear a grudge against Assad and his late father, Hafez al-Assad.
The creation of a Palestinian rebel group could mark an
opportunity to settle historic scores with the Assad dynasty.
Palestinians officials in Syria refused to comment while a
Palestinian official in Lebanon said: "We do not want any
Palestinian involvement in the incidents in Syria, what is
happening there is an internal matter."
Activists estimate that at least 32,000 people have been
killed in the 19-month revolt against Assad.