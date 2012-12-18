* Yarmouk residents say fled without belongings
* Refugees say district heavily bombed after rebel advance
* Some resident fled to nearby parks - aid workers
By Afif Diab
MASNAA, Lebanon, Dec 18 More than 1,000
Palestinian refugees living in Syria have crossed into Lebanon
in the past 24 hours, a source at the Lebanese border said on
Tuesday, after Syrian rebels took control of a Palestinian
refugee camp in Damascus.
Syria hosts half a million Palestinian refugees, descendants
of those admitted after the creation of Israel in 1948, and has
always cast itself as a champion of the Palestinian struggle,
sponsoring several guerrilla factions.
The rebels, fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad,
took full control of Yarmouk camp on Monday, rebel and
Palestinian sources said, and government forces have been
shelling the camp which is 2 miles (3 km) from the city centre.
The battle in Yarmouk is one of a series of conflicts on the
southern fringes of Assad's capital, as rebels try to choke off
the power of the 47-year-old leader after a 21-month uprising in
which 40,000 people have been killed.
Abu Ali, 75, said he left his home in Yarmouk on Tuesday
morning with his wife and three children as artillery shells
rained down on the neighbourhood of densely built apartment
blocks.
"We walked out on foot without our belongings until we
reached central Damascus. We got in a taxi and drove straight
for the border," said the elderly man at the Lebanese Masnaa
border post.
Abu Ali says he will stay with relatives in Ain al-Hilweh, a
Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon. He
estimated that 70 percent of Yarmouk's residents had fled but
added that many slept rough on the streets on Damascus.
More than half a million Syrian refugees have fled into
neighbouring countries during the revolt, and the U.N. refugee
agency say 3,000 are now seeking refuge abroad daily.
Lebanon - the closest country to Damascus - hosts 154,000
but aid agencies say a rebel push into the Syrian capital could
force more than 10,000 to flee in hours.
DESTRUCTION
Assad's government and the mainly Sunni Muslim Syrian rebels
have both enlisted and armed Palestinians as the uprising has
developed into a civil war.
The battle has pitted rebels, backed by some Palestinians,
against Palestinian fighters of the pro-Assad Popular Front for
the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC). Many
PFLP-GC fighters defected to the rebel side and their leader
Ahmed Jibril left the camp three days ago, rebel sources said.
Aid workers said on condition of anonymity that street
clashes had reduced in intensity on Tuesday and there was no
sign of the PLFL-GC in Yarmouk but government bombardment
continued and some fleeing residents were sitting in parks in
the neighbouring districts of Midan and Zahra.
They said rebels were spread out across the camp, including
in the abandoned PFLP-GC headquarters.
Um Mohammed, 65, arrived at the border in a bus with several
Palestinian families. "There is a huge amount of destruction.
There are armed men in the street," she said.
Others said that rebels, supported by the Palestinian
fighters, were taking control of the area.
"The camps are 80 percent controlled by the (rebel) Free
Syrian Army and Palestinian fighters," said Muna, a young woman
who entered Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon. "All of the
(pro-Assad) PFLP fighters have left the area.
It is not clear if the Syrian army will try to reenter
Yarmouk in the coming days but Muna said she could see troops
massing as she left the area.
"But the army is on the outskirts of Yarmouk. We passed
several government checkpoints to get out."