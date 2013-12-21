BEIRUT Dec 21 A Syrian photographer who took
pictures for Reuters on a freelance basis has been killed while
covering fighting in Aleppo, activists said.
Molhem Barakat died on Friday as he took photographs of a
battle over a hospital between rebels and forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad. Rebels had accused government forces
of turning the Kindi Hospital into a barracks.
As well as covering the conflict, Barakat took pictures
showing the life of ordinary Syrians in the divided city, which
used to be Syria's commercial hub.
The civil war in Syria has claimed the lives of well over
100,000 people since 2011 and driven millions into neighbouring
countries.
Barakat had sent Reuters dozens of pictures since May this
year. Many of those pictures appeared in publications around the
world.
