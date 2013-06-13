GENEVA, June 13 U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights Navi Pillay said on Thursday she was worried that the
bloodshed in the battle for the Syrian town of Qusair will be
repeated in the city of Aleppo and undermine attempts to
negotiate a peace.
"I am concerned that what happened in Qusair will happen in
Aleppo. All the reports I'm receiving are of augmentation of
resources and forces on the part of the government," Pillay told
Reuters television.
"It's hardly a scenario and a proper stage for negotiations
at this stage. Would you begin negotiations with people who are
intent on emerging as victors out of violent struggle," Pillay
added.
