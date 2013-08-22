(Adds quotes, background)
GENEVA Aug 22 Allegations of a chemical weapons
attack in Syria are "exceptionally grave" and must be
investigated as soon as humanly possible, U.N. human rights
chief Navi Pillay said on Thursday.
A team of investigators sent by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon must be given access "without any delay or obfuscation,"
she said in a statement.
"The use of chemical weapons is prohibited under customary
international law," she said. "This absolute prohibition applies
in all circumstances... it is binding on the Government despite
it not being party to the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention. It
is also binding on anti-Government armed groups."
The prohibition on chemical weapons is one of the strongest
and most unequivocal in international law, along with genocide
and torture.
If the allegations are proven to be true they would top the
list of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity
already levelled at both sides in Syria, potentially defining
the conflict as the Srebrenica massacre did in the Bosnian war.
"These allegations are exceptionally grave and need to be
comprehensively proved or disproved as soon as is humanly
possible," Pillay said.
Pillay's staff in the region heard from well-placed sources
that in addition to hundreds of reported civilian deaths, there
were thousands of injured in need of medical care and
humanitarian aid, the statement from her office said.
