GENEVA, June 25 A top United Nations human
rights investigator has been holding talks in Damascus with
senior Syrian officials to pave the way for a U.N. probe into
widespread violations in the country, including recent
massacres, U.N. and diplomatic sources said on Monday.
It was the first time that Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro
was granted permission to enter Syria since his team was set up
last September by the U.N. Human Rights Council.
"He is trying to pave the way for us to be able to go into
the country," a U.N. source told Reuters in Geneva. "We need to
go before September when our final report is to be submitted."
