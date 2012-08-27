AMMAN Aug 27 Syrian fighter plane attacks on eastern suburbs of Damascus killed at least 60 people on Monday, opposition activists said.

They said the aerial attacks targeted the neighbourhood of Zemalka and the more easterly suburb of Saqba where Free Syrian Army fighters had attacked and overrUn several army roadblocks earlier in the day.

Both suburbs are predominantly Sunni Muslim. Sunnis have been at the forefront of 17 months of fighting against President Bashar al-Assad.