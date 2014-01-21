(Adds resumption of Syrian flight)
BEIRUT/ATHENS Jan 21 A Syrian government
delegation heading to peace talks in Switzerland was held up for
hours in Athens on Tuesday when a Greek firm refused to refuel
their plane, citing an EU trade embargo.
The incident was the latest in a series of delays and
diplomatic spats in the lead-up to talks due to start on
Wednesday between President Bashar al-Assad's government and
opposition figures to end their three-year conflict.
Syrian state television issued a terse statement saying the
plane had been grounded in Greece for four hours and that the
delay could cause Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem to
miss his meeting with United Nations Secretary General Ban
Ki-Moon. It said the plane had later resumed its flight.
"The delegation's plane landed at Athens international
airport and was prevented from refuelling," Syrian state
television said, adding that all airspace permissions had
previously been granted for the flight.
Vassilis Alevizopoulos, head of Greece's Civil Aviation
Workers Union, said the plane was allowed to land in Athens but
the fuel company refused to refuel it because of European Union
sanctions against Syria. He did not give the company's name.
Syrian state television said the plane was finally allowed
to refuel and continued on its way to Geneva, which Greek
aviation officials confirmed.
Tuesday's incident came a day after Syrian officials accused
France of trying to derail talks by denying the Syrian
delegation access to French airspace to land in Switzerland.
France's Foreign Ministry denied the Syrian claims. A French
diplomatic source said the delay was normal, given that the
request came before the weekend and that there was never any
question of refusing the request.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut, Harry Papachristou in
Athens and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Gareth Jones)