BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
* Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
BEIRUT Aug 6 Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab has been sacked, Syrian television reported on Monday.
President Bashar al-Assad appointed Hijab, a former agriculture minister, as prime minister in June following a parliamentary election in May which authorities said was a step towards political reform but which opponents dismissed as a sham.
* Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa