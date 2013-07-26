WARSAW, July 26 Polish journalist Marcin Suder
was probably taken hostage by a particularly radical and
dangerous group of militants in Syria seeking ransom, Polish
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.
Suder was abducted by Islamist militants in northwest Syria
from an opposition media office in the rebel-held town of
Saraqeb in Idlib province, activists from the area told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"We have received initial information that it is quite
likely that the motive for the kidnapping has the character of a
robbery," Tusk said at a press conference.
"The information that we have received tells us that the
group that decided to abduct the Pole is one of the most
dangerous and radical," Tusk added.
Activists said on Wednesday that the militants also stole
computers and money from the office, adding activist Manhal
Barish was beaten by them in the raid.
Tusk said Poland would use all available means to free Suder
as soon as possible.
"We have our options, means and friends who will be ready to
help us," he said.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed the
issue with his Turkish counterpart on Thursday and the ministry
said earlier it had set up a team of specialists based in Warsaw
and its embassies in the Middle East to deal with the case.
Suder was alone in Syria on assignment for, among others,
the Polish photo agency Studio Melon, the agency said.
Moderate and hardline Islamist opposition groups have
clashed repeatedly during the more than two-year conflict that
the United Nations says has cost nearly 100,000 lives.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most
dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39
killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government
forces. Most kidnapped journalists have been released but
several remain missing.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Mike Collett-White)