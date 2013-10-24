* 22 suspected cases of crippling disease in Syria
* 100,000 children deemed at risk in eastern province
* Vaccination campaigns planned in region
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 24 At least 22 people are now
suspected of having polio in Syria, where health officials are
scrambling to respond to the first outbreak of the crippling
viral disease in 14 years, the World Health Organisation (WHO)
said on Thursday.
Most of those stricken with acute flaccid paralysis - a
symptom of diseases including polio - in the eastern province of
Deir al-Zor are children under the age of two, WHO spokesman
Oliver Rosenbauer said.
"There is a cluster of 22 acute flaccid paralysis cases that
is being investigated in that area," Rosenbauer told Reuters.
"Everybody is treating this as an outbreak (of polio) and is in
outbreak response mode."
The WHO, a U.N. agency, announced on Saturday that two
suspected cases of polio had been detected, the first appearance
of the disease in Syria since 1999.
Initial tests came back positive for polio in two of the 22
cases and final laboratory results due next week from a WHO
reference laboratory in Tunis are "very, very likely" to confirm
presence of the virus, Rosenbauer said.
There is no cure for the highly infectious disease, it can
only be prevented through immunisation, usually three doses.
More than 100,000 children under age five are deemed at risk
of polio in Deir al-Zor province, he said. Most of the
countryside is in opposition hands but the city of Deir al-Zor
itself is still partially controlled by government forces.
"The main concern right now is to quickly launch an
immunisation response," Rosenbauer said. Vaccination campaigns
are being planned across Syria from November but logistics in a
civil war are still being discussed.
With some 4,000 Syrian refugees leaving the country daily,
immunisation campaigns are also planned in neighbouring
countries, where there may be gaps in coverage, he said.
Most of the 22 victims are believed never to have been
vaccinated or to have received only a single dose of the oral
polio vaccine, Rosenbauer said.
Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible
paralysis within hours. It is endemic in just three countries,
Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but sporadic cases also occur
in other countries.
Rosenbauer, asked whether the virus may have been imported
into Syria by a foreign combatant fighting in the civil war,
replied: "The first step is virological verification that it is
the polio virus.
"The next step is that every isolated virus gets looked at
genetically to see where is the parent. Hopefully that will
provide some clarity on where it would have come from," he said.
The outbreak is the latest setback to international efforts
to eradicate polio - as well adding another dimension to Syria's
worsening humanitarian crisis as the war forces people from
their homes and destroys health systems.
Polio cases worldwide decreased from an estimated 350,000
cases when the campaign began in 1988 to 223 reported cases in
2012, according to the WHO.
So far this year - not including the 22 unconfirmed cases in
Syria - there have been 296 cases of wild polio virus worldwide.
