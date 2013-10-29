* Crippling virus confirmed in Deir al-Zor province
* UNICEF calls for vaccination of 500,000 Syrian children
* Seven Middle East nations plan to vaccinate 20 million
* Virus believed to have originated in Pakistan
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 29 Polio has broken out among young
children in northeast Syria after probably originating in
Pakistan and poses a threat to millions of children across the
Middle East, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on
Tuesday.
The crippling disease, which is caused by a virus
transmitted via contaminated food and water, could spread
especially fast in Syria, where civil war has led to falling
vaccination rates.
Twenty-two children in Deir al-Zor province bordering Iraq
became paralysed on Oct. 17 and the polio virus has been
confirmed in samples taken from 10 victims. Results on the other
12 are expected within days.
"This virus has come over land which means the virus is not
just in that corner of Syria but in a broad area," Bruce
Aylward, WHO assistant director-general for polio, emergencies
and country collaboration, told Reuters in an interview.
"We know a polio virus from Pakistan was found in the sewage
of Cairo in December. The same virus was found in Israel in
April, also in the West Bank and Gaza.
"It... is putting the whole Middle East at risk quite
frankly," he said by telephone from Oman.
Polio, which invades the nervous system and can cause
irreversible paralysis within hours, can spread rapidly among
children under five, especially in the unsanitary conditions
endured by the displaced in Syria or crowded refugee camps in
neighbouring countries.
It is endemic in just three countries - Nigeria, Pakistan
and Afghanistan - raising the possibility that foreign fighters
imported the virus into Syria, where Islamist militants are
among the groups battling to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
Genetic sequencing of the virus found in Syria is expected
within the next days, which will identify the geographic origin
of the first polio outbreak in the war-torn country since 1999.
"Everything suggests this virus will be linked to the virus
that originated in Pakistan," Aylward said.
"We are looking basically at re-infection of the Middle
East. Syria is the canary in the coal mine," he said.
VACCINATIONS
Most of the 22 Syrian victims are under two years old and
are believed never to have been vaccinated or to have received
only a single dose of the oral vaccine instead of the three
which ensure protection, WHO spokesman Oliver Rosenbauer said.
"Immunisations have started in that area," Rosenbauer said,
referring to Deir al-Zor, whose main city is partly controlled
by Assad forces while rebels hold the surrounding countryside.
A previously planned immunisation campaign was launched in
Syria on Oct. 24 to vaccinate 1.6 million children against
polio, measles, mumps and rubella, in both government-controlled
and contested areas, the WHO said on Tuesday.
Anthony Lake, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund
(UNICEF), said he had held "businesslike and encouraging" talks
with Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halqi in Damascus.
He called for the estimated half a million Syrian children
who have not been vaccinated against polio and other
debilitating diseases because of the war to be vaccinated.
Syria has about three million under-5s in total.
As well as Syria, Aylward said at least six other Middle
East nations - Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and the
Palestinian territories - plan polio immunisation campaigns.
"This will cover over 20 million children in the next
months," he said.
The campaigns are likely to begin in early November and to
last at least six to eight months, the WHO said in a statement.
About 4,000 refugees flee the war in Syria every day, mainly
crossing into Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey.
Before the conflict, which began with peaceful protests in
March 2011 and led to a civil war, 91 percent of Syrian children
had been vaccinated against diseases including polio, but the
rate has fallen to about 68 percent, Rosenbauer said.
"So it makes sense that very young kids would get it."