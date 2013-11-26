(Adds details on polio, virus reaches Aleppo city)
BEIRUT Nov 26 The World Health Organization
said on Tuesday that additional polio cases had been confirmed
in two new areas of Syria, including near Damascus and in the
northern city of Aleppo near Turkey.
"In addition to 15 polio cases in Deir al-Zor province,
Syria, two additional cases have been confirmed, one each in
rural Damascus and Aleppo," the organisation said on its Twitter
account.
The incurable virus was confirmed this month in 13 children
who became paralysed. The WHO says polio is expected to spread
after a drop in vaccination rates due to the war.
WHO spokeswoman Sona Bari said the virus had reached Aleppo,
once Syria's most populous city where forces loyal to President
Bashar al-Assad are fighting rebels trying to end four decades
of family rule.
Polio is endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria
despite a 25-year-old campaign to eradicate the disease, which
can paralyse a child within hours. This is Syria's first polio
outbreak since 1999.
More than 20 million children are to be vaccinated in Syria
and neighbouring countries over the next six months, United
Nations agencies say. Syria's immunisation rates have plummeted
from more than 90 percent before the conflict to around 68
percent.
