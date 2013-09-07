(The reporter's name has been withheld for security reasons)
DAMASCUS, Sept 7 Hundreds of Syrian Christians
gathered in Damascus on Saturday to pray for peace and protest
against possible U.S. military intervention, responding to a
call by Pope Francis for a day of prayer and fasting.
During a six-hour service at the al-Zeitouna Church, an
ornate Roman Catholic cathedral in the capital's ancient
quarter, Syrian-born Melkite Catholic Patriarch Gregoire III
Laham appealed to Christians to stay in Syria despite the war.
Syria's conflict has grown increasingly sectarian since it
started as a peaceful uprising in March 2011 and then evolved
into an armed rebellion against President Bashar al-Assad.
Majority Sunni Muslims dominate the uprising while
minorities have generally stuck with the government, which is
dominated by members of Assad's Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam.
Pope Francis, who two days ago called a military solution in
Syria "a futile pursuit", led the world's 1.2 billion Roman
Catholics in a global day of prayer and fasting for peace in
Syria, the Middle East and the world on Saturday.
Syrian state television broadcast the ceremonies, billing
them as a call for a "return to security and peace in Syria and
to oppose any foreign military intervention," a reference to a
bid by U.S. President Barack Obama to use military force to
punish Assad's government for a chemical weapons attack last
month.
Television footage showed some worshippers holding Syrian
flags and hand-written signs against military intervention.
"Hands off Syria," one read.
Clergy at the Damascus service also referenced the recent
violence in Maaloula, a historic Christian town in the centre of
the country where some inhabitants still speak Aramaic, the
language of Jesus.
"If Maaloula has been hurt, then it is a call for the world
to hear: 'Look, this place, this heritage that you love so much,
look what they have done to it'," Laham said as some worshippers
wept. He implored Syrian clergy and Christians to resist the
temptation to emigrate.
"I beg, beg, beg you, our dears, to remain here. We're
staying. If you leave, we leave. So we beg you, stop coming to
our priests asking for a visa. Young men, young women, remain
here. If you leave, who will remain? Only our brethren the
Muslims," he said.
"We shall remain. We shall remain. We shall remain. And as
we remain, we shall build the new Syria. If we leave, who will
build Syria?"
Laham implored the Muslim majority not to consider
Christians "a fifth column".
"At this time in particular, we shall be as close as ever,"
he said.
At the end of the service, one churchgoer held up the Syrian
flag and a sign that said: "Jesus salutes the heroic Syrian
Army".
(Additional reporting by Alexander Dziadosz in Beirut, editing
by Mark Heinrich)