VATICAN CITY Jan 22 Pope Francis urged
participants at peace talks in Switzerland on Wednesday to
urgently agree to end the civil war in Syria that has killed
over 100,000 people.
Syria's government and its enemies must "not spare any
efforts to urgently reach a stop to the violence and end to the
conflict, which has already caused so much suffering," Francis
told pilgrims at his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square.
"I wish for the dear Syrian nation a decisive path towards
reconciliation, harmony and reconstruction with the
participation of all citizens, where everyone can find in his
fellow not an enemy, not an adversary, but a brother to accept
and embrace."
A delegation of senior prelates from the Vatican is
attending the talks mediated by the United Nations. The Holy See
has repeatedly called for an end to a conflict that has
stretched on for three years, unsettling the Middle East.
