ISTANBUL Jan 9 The Syrian government will set
free 2,130 civilian prisoners on Wednesday in exchange for the
release of 48 Iranians held by Syrian rebels, Turkey's state-run
Anatolian news agency reported.
Citing the head of a Turkish humanitarian agency who was in
Damascus to help coordinate the deal, Anatolian said Turkish
citizens were among those to be released on Wednesday morning.
The deal was brokered by Turkey and Qatar.
The Syrian rebel al-Baraa brigade seized the Iranians in
early August and had initially threatened to kill them.
The rebels say the captives are members of Iran's
Revolutionary Guards sent to help Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces crush their revolt.
Tehran, one of Assad's closest allies, has said they were
pilgrims visiting Shi'ite Muslim shrines.