* Iranians freed after 5 months in insurgent hands
* More than 2,000 prisoners being released in return
* Turkey, Qatar helped broker exchange
By Marwan Makdesi and Ece Toksabay
DAMASCUS/ISTANBUL, Jan 9 Forty-eight Iranians
freed by Syrian rebels in exchange for more than 2,000 civilian
prisoners held by the Syrian government arrived in central
Damascus on Wednesday, a Reuters witness reported.
The Syrian government has not referred to the prisoner swap
and the whereabouts of the civilian prisoners was not
immediately known.
Opposition groups accuse it of detaining tens of thousands
of political prisoners during President Bashar al-Assad's 12
years in power and say those numbers have spiked sharply during
the 21-month-old civil war.
The Syrian rebel al-Baraa brigade seized the Iranians in
early August and initially threatened to kill them, saying they
were members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
sent to fight for Assad.
The Islamic Republic, one of his staunchest allies, denied
this, saying they were Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims visiting shrines,
and it asked Turkey and Qatar to use their connections with
Syrian insurgents to help secure their release.
The freed Iranians arrived at a Damascus hotel in six small
buses, looking tired but in good health, each carrying a white
flower, and they were welcomed by Iranian Ambassador Mohammad
Reza Sheibani. They did not speak to reporters.
Bulent Yildirim, head of the Turkish humanitarian aid agency
IHH which helped broker the deal, told Reuters by telephone from
Damascus shortly beforehand that the reciprocal release of 2,130
civilian prisoners - most of them Syrian but also including
Turks and other foreign citizens - had begun.
Syrian government forces have struck local deals with rebel
groups to trade prisoners but the release announced on Wednesday
was the first time non-Syrians were freed in an exchange.
The Damascus government has periodically freed hundreds of
prisoners during the conflict but always stressed such detainees
"do not have blood on their hands."
Given the number of political prisoners held during the
course of Assad's rule, missing persons became a key issue when
street protests against him first erupted in March 2011.
Turkey is one of Assad's fiercest critics, a strong backer
of his opponents and proponent of international intervention. It
has denounced Iran's stance during the Syrian uprising, which
has killed around 60,000 people according to a U.N. estimate.
Turkey, Gulf Arab states, the United States and European
allies support the mainly Sunni Muslim Syrian rebels, while
Shi'ite Iran supports Assad, whose Alawite minority is an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
A pro-government newspaper said on Dec. 31 that Syrian
forces arrested four Turkish fighter pilots who were trying to
sneak into a military airport with an armed group in the
northern province of Aleppo.
The Damascus-based al-Watan newspaper said the arrests at
the Koers military base, 24 km (15 miles) east of Aleppo city,
proved "scandalous Turkish involvement" in Syria's crisis.
TURKEY, QATAR INTERVENE
The al-Baraa brigade, part of the umbrella rebel
organisation, the Free Syrian Army, said in October it would
start killing the Iranians unless Assad freed Syrian opposition
detainees and stopped shelling civilian areas.
But Qatar, following a request from Iran, urged the rebels
not to carry out the threat.
Insurgents fighting to topple Assad accuse Iran of sending
fighters from the Revolutionary Guards to help his forces crush
the revolt, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
The rebels now control wide areas of northern and eastern
Syria, most of its border crossings with Turkey and a crescent
of suburbs around the capital Damascus.
But Assad's government is still firmly entrenched in the
capital and controls most of the densely populated southwest,
the Mediterranean coast and the main north-south highway.
The IHH has been involved in previous negotiations in recent
months to release prisoners, including two Turkish journalists
and Syrian citizens, held in Syria.
The humanitarian group came to prominence in May 2010 when
Israeli marines stormed its Mavi Marmara aid ship to enforce a
naval blockade of the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip and killed nine
Turks in clashes with activists on board.