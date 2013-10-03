* Human Rights Watch: Detainees face abuses including rape
* Says torture systematic in Syrian prisons
* Activist who once gave roses to soldiers held for 2 years
AMMAN, Oct 3 Tens of thousands of people who
peacefully demonstrated against President Bashar al-Assad are
languishing in Syrian jails and are subjected to an apparent
policy of torture, according to New York-based Human Rights
Watch.
Citing testimony from former prisoners, HRW said in a report
that detainees have been raped and abused, including with
electric shocks to the genitals, and beaten with batons, cables,
metal rods, and wires.
The report said rebel forces now fighting to overthrow Assad
have also committed abuses by detaining journalists,
humanitarian workers and civilian activists, and that they had
executed some prisoners.
"Behind the awful brutality of the fighting in Syria is the
unseen abuse of political detainees - arrested, tortured, and
even killed for peacefully criticising the government or helping
people in need," said Joe Stork, acting Middle East and North
Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
"Arbitrary detention and torture have become business as
usual for Syrian security forces," said the report, which HRW
said aimed to draw attention to civilian activists held in at
least 27 prisons across Syria.
The report said many were in jail just for criticising the
authorities or for providing medical help for victims of the
violent crackdown on protesters in 2011 that helped turn a
civilian uprising into a civil war.
It said the use of torture appeared to be systematic and
there was "strong evidence" that it constitutes state policy and
a crime against humanity. Most detainees have been men but women
and children "have not been spared", it said.
The HRW report cited figures by the Violations Documentation
Center, a Syrian opposition monitoring group, that 1,200 people
had died in Syrian prisons since the uprising began.
"The authorities jail political detainees for months without
charge, and torture, mistreat, and prevent them from
communicating with their lawyers or families, leaving their
families desperate to know what has happened to them," it said.
Syrian authorities decline comment on individual prisoners
but deny holding political prisoners and say many of those
arrested during the uprising violated laws against terrorism.
HRW highlighted 21 individual cases, including 34-year-old
Yehia Shorbaji, a construction worker from a Damascus suburb who
became known as "the man with the roses" for having presented
flowers to soldiers in the first months of the uprising.
Security forces arrested Shorbaji along with his brother
Mohammed and three other activists in a group called Daraya
Youth in September 2011, according to HRW.
"Government officials have refused to give Shorbaji's family
any information about him. One of the five, Ghiyath Matar, died
in custody within days of his arrest," the report said.
Among prominent activists in jail are Khalil Maatouk, a
Christian human rights lawyer, and Mazen Darwish, head of the
Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression.
