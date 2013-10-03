BRIEF-Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama may discuss the Syria crisis on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bali next week, a Kremlin aide said on Thursday.
"It would be rather logical to meet (Obama) in Bali, taking into account the work on the Syrian issue," Putin's top foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters.
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: