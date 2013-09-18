AMMAN A rebel group affiliated with al Qaeda overran a Syrian town near the border with Turkey on Wednesday after fighting broke out with units of the Arab- and Western-backed Free Syrian Army, opposition activists said.

Fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant stormed the town of Azaz, 5 kms (2 miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border and killed at least five Free Syrian Army members, they said, adding 100 people were arrested.

The fighting is the most severe since tensions mounted earlier this year between the two rebel groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence)