* Al Qaeda says not responsible for ISIL's actions
* ISIL has fought with other rebel groups this year
* 2,300 killed - monitoring group
* ISIL took gas field in eastern Syria
* Iraq army shells city where ISIL has a presence
(Adds Nusra Front commander comment, fighting in Iraq)
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Feb 3 Al Qaeda's general command said on
Monday it had no links with the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL), in an apparent attempt to reassert its authority
over fragmented Islamist fighters in Syria's civil war.
After a month of rebel infighting, al Qaeda disavowed the
increasingly independent ISIL in a move likely to bolster a
rival Islamist group, the Nusra Front, as al Qaeda's official
proxy in Syria.
The switch is seen as an attempt to redirect the Islamist
effort towards unseating President Bashar al-Assad rather than
waste resources in fighting other rebels, and could be intended
to shift the strategic balance at a time when government forces
are increasingly active on the battlefield. It could also
embolden Nusra in its dispute with ISIL.
Overall, the three-year-old war however remains largely
deadlocked, with Syria fragmented into areas controlled by the
warring parties.
ISIL has fought battles with other Islamist insurgents and
secular rebel groups, often triggered by disputes over authority
and territory. Several secular and Islamist groups announced a
campaign last month against ISIL.
The internecine fighting - some of the bloodiest in the war
so far - has undermined the uprising against Assad and dismayed
Western powers pushing for peace talks between the government
and opposition.
Rebel-on-rebel violence in Syria has killed at least 2,300
this year alone, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights monitoring group.
ISIL follows al Qaeda's hard-line ideology and, until now,
the two groups were officially linked. Many foreign fighters and
ISIL observers, however, say that al Qaeda central and ISIL had
in fact been effectively separated since before the group, which
was originally the al Qaeda branch in Iraq, spread into Syria.
Hard-line Islamist rebels, including Nusra, have come to
dominate the largely Sunni Muslim insurgency against Assad, who
is supported by his minority Alawite sect - an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam - as well as Shi'ite fighters from Iraq and
Lebanon's Hezbollah.
In a message on jihadi websites on Monday, the al Qaeda
General Command said ISIL "is not a branch of the al Qaeda
group.
"...(Al Qaeda) does not have an organisational relationship
with it and is not the group responsible for their actions."
In April, ISIL head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tried to force a
merger with the Nusra Front, defying orders from al Qaeda chief
Ayman Zawahri and causing a rift.
A Nusra commander in northern Syria told Reuters that the
statement meant that his group's position was no longer one of
neutrality.
"Now we are going to war with ISIL and will finish it off
once and for all," he said on condition of anonymity.
ISIL DISOBEDIENCE
Charles Lister, visiting fellow at Brookings Doha Center,
said the al Qaeda statement "represents an attempt by al Qaeda
to definitively re-assert some level of authority over the jihad
in Syria" following a month of fighting and ISIL disobedience.
"This represents a strong and forthright move by (al Qaeda)
and will undoubtedly serve to further consolidate Jabhat
al-Nusra's role as al Qaeda's official presence in Syria."
But ISIL is proving a strong force. On Sunday, ISIL fighters
freed more than 400 people from a prison in northern Syria who
had been held by the rival Islamist Liwa al-Tawhid unit, the
Syrian Observatory said.
It added that in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, ISIL
seized the Koniko gas field from the Nusra Front and other
Islamist rebels who had controlled it for several weeks after
wresting it from tribal gunmen. Koniko is one of the largest gas
plants in Syria.
A fighter from a rebel group that has clashed with ISIL said
the gas field was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a week
in output.
ISIL and its Iraqi predecessor have been a source of
controversy among Islamists for many years.
The group alienated many in its strongholds in Iraq's
western Anbar province during its period of control there after
the 2003 U.S.-led invasion by imposing harsh punishments based
on its severe interpretation of Islamic law and staging attacks
with heavy civilian death tolls.
ISIL has been using similar methods in Syria. On Sunday, an
amateur video on the Internet showed ISIL fighters publicly
decapitating a man in Syria believed to have been a
pro-government Shi'ite fighter.
In Iraq, army troops and allied tribesmen killed 57 ISIL
fighters in Anbar province on Monday, the Defence Ministry said,
in advance of a possible assault on the Sunni rebel-held city of
Falluja which has been under the control of militants, including
ISIL, for a month.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki had held off an all-out
offensive to give local tribesmen a chance to expel the
militants themselves.
