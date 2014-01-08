BEIRUT Jan 8 An al Qaeda affiliate based in
Iraq and Syria has vowed to crush rebel groups fighting it and
to target members loyal to the Syrian National Coalition, the
internationally recognised opposition trying to overthrow
President Bashar al-Assad.
The audio statement from the spokesman of the Islamic State
of Iraq and the Levant was issued late on Tuesday, hours after
the head of the al Qaeda branch in Syria, the Nusra Front,
called for a truce to halt five days of heavy rebel infighting.
The clashes have pitted many rebel groups in Syria,
including Islamist forces, against ISIL and have been the
bloodiest rebel-on-rebel violence since the civil war in Syria
began in the first half of 2011.
"Crush them completely and kill the conspiracy in its
cradle," said the group's spokesman, known as Abu Mohammed
al-Adnani.
While both the Nusra Front and ISIL have roots in the global
al Qaeda network and welcome foreign militants, the Nusra Front
has focused its goals on toppling Assad instead of creating an
Islamic state, which has been the main aim of ISIL.
Nusra forces have also cooperated more with other rebel
groups and largely avoided the power struggles that ISIL has
faced since wresting control of many opposition-held areas from
other groups.
ISIL is the restructured al Qaeda branch of Iraq, but its
spread into Syria is opposed by al Qaeda's central leadership,
which has recognised the Nusra Front instead.
Adnani said fellow Islamists from the Sunni Muslim sect had
been dragged into a conspiracy against it.
"Those who are from battalions raising the flags of Islam,
who tricked you? Who implicated you and made you sign to fight
against the mujahideen (holy warriors)?"
Rebel groups last week launched what appeared to be a series
of coordinated strikes against ISIL in northern and eastern
Syria after months of increasing tensions with the group, which
has alienated many Syrians in rebel-held regions. The fighting
was endorsed by the opposition's mainstream National Council,
which is backed by Western and Gulf states.
Adnani also told ISIL fighters to "pluck the heads" of any
National Coalition leaders or rebel groups tied to them.
"Kill them wherever you find them and without dignity," he
said. "They launched this war against us and started it ...
Therefore anyone who is a member of this entity is a legitimate
target for us wherever he may be, unless he declares his
innocence from this sect in public and renounces his fight
against the mujahideen."
It was impossible to verify the authenticity of the
statement, but it was widely cited on Islamist social networks
on the Internet.
More than 274 people have been killed in the rebel
infighting since Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, an opposition monitoring group.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Will Waterman)