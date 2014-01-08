* Al Qaeda-linked group loses base in Aleppo -monitoring
group
* Heavy rebel infighting has raged since last week
* ISIL spokesman says fellow Islamists dragged into
conspiracy
(Updates death toll from rebel infighting)
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Jan 8 An al Qaeda affiliate based in
Iraq and Syria has vowed to crush opposition groups it has been
confronting in the worst outbreak of infighting among rebels
since the start of the uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad.
Heavy fighting between rebels in Syria has killed hundreds
of people over the last five days and rattled the al
Qaeda-linked faction, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL).
The group lost its main base in the northern city of Aleppo
to rival rebels on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.
The statement from the ISIL spokesman was issued late on
Tuesday, hours after the head of the al Qaeda branch in Syria,
the Nusra Front, called for a truce to halt the fighting.
The clashes have pitted many rebel groups in Syria,
including Islamist forces, against ISIL and have been the
bloodiest rebel-on-rebel violence since the civil war in Syria
began in the first half of 2011.
"Crush them completely and kill the conspiracy in its
cradle," said ISIL's spokesman, known as Abu Mohammed al-Adnani.
While both the Nusra Front and ISIL have roots in the global
al Qaeda network and welcome foreign militants, the Nusra Front
has focused its goals on toppling Assad instead of creating an
Islamic state, which has been the main aim of ISIL.
Nusra forces have also cooperated more with other rebel
groups and largely avoided the power struggles that ISIL has
faced since wresting control of many opposition-held areas from
other groups.
ISIL is the restructured al Qaeda branch of Iraq, but its
spread into Syria is opposed by al Qaeda's central leadership,
which has recognised the Nusra Front instead.
Adnani said fellow Islamists from the Sunni Muslim sect had
been dragged into a conspiracy against it.
"Those who are from battalions raising the flags of Islam,
who tricked you? Who implicated you and made you sign to fight
against the mujahideen (holy warriors)?"
"PLUCK THE HEADS"
In Adnani's audio message, he also told ISIL fighters to
"pluck the heads" of any leaders of the Syrian National
Coalition - the internationally recognised opposition - or rebel
groups tied to them.
"Kill them wherever you find them and without dignity," he
said. "They launched this war against us and started it ...
Therefore anyone who is a member of this entity is a legitimate
target for us wherever he may be, unless he declares his
innocence from this sect in public and renounces his fight
against the mujahideen."
It was impossible to verify the authenticity of the
statement, but it was widely cited on Islamist social networks
on the Internet.
Rebel groups last week launched what appeared to be a series
of coordinated strikes against ISIL in northern and eastern
Syria after months of increasing tensions with the group, which
has alienated many Syrians in rebel-held regions. The fighting
was endorsed by the opposition's mainstream National Coalition,
which is backed by Western and Gulf states.
Islamist rebels on Wednesday took control of ISIL's main
base in Aleppo, a northern city that was once Syria's largest
and is now divided between government and rebel forces, the
Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Some 385 people have been killed in the rebel infighting
since Friday morning in Aleppo, Raqqa, Idlib and Hama provinces,
according to the Observatory.
Fifty-six of those killed were civilians - nine executed by
ISIL and the others caught in crossfire - while 131 were ISIL
fighters and 198 were from rival factions, it added.
The ISIL base was located in a children's hospital, the
opposition monitoring group said, adding it was unclear what
happened to the hundreds of fighters based there but dozens of
prisoners were reported to have been freed.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Additional reporting by Alexander
Dziadosz; Editing by Will Waterman and Giles Elgood)