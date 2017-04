Resident gather in the back of a van the remains of what Islamist State militants say was a drone which crashed in Raqqa September 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

BEIRUT The death toll from U.S. strikes on al Qaeda-linked militants in northern Syria has risen to 50, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said most of those killed in the strikes, which targeted fighters from the Nusra Front in the northern Idlib area, had been non-Syrians.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)