* Video shows smoke rising from Qamishli airport
* Attack could antagonise Kurdish and Christian residents
BEIRUT, April 12 Rebels battled Syrian troops in
the eastern border city of Qamishli on Friday, a monitoring
group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad said, ending a de
facto truce in the mainly Christian and Kurdish area.
Qamishli, on the border with Turkey and close to Iraq, has
remained peaceful during a two-year uprising against Assad
because local Kurds agreed with mostly Arab rebels to avoid
clashes within city limits, said the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
Videos posted on the Internet on Friday showed pickup trucks
and dozens of rebels preparing an attack on Qamishli's domestic
airport and smoke rising from the airport grounds.
The city of around 200,000 is also home to thousands of
Syrians who have fled other parts of the country, the
Observatory said. Inhabitants must now wait and see whether
Assad retaliates for rebel attacks by using war planes, as he
has done in other major cities.
The Observatory said the advance includes rebels of the Free
Syrian Army and the hard-line Islamist Nusra Front, who have
clashed in the past with Christians and Kurds the opposition has
tried to persuade to abandon Assad.
"We are not sure why they are attacking today," said
Observatory head Rami Abdelrahman. "Maybe the agreement broke
down," he said, adding that the government and Kurdish militia
control different areas of Qamishli.
In January, Kurdish militants and rebels fought battles with
each other for weeks after Assad's forces retreated from Ras
al-Ain, a northern border post with Turkey, embarrassing an
opposition movement that said it speaks for all Syrians.
More than 70,000 people have been killed in Syria's war,
according to the United Nations. March was the conflict's
bloodiest month yet, with more than 6,000 people killed, a third
of them civilians, according to the Observatory.
Protests against the Assad family's four-decade rule broke
out in Qamishli in April 2011, Kurdish activists said at the
time. Kurds, around 10 percent of Syria's population, faced
discrimination and harassment under Assad and his father, Hafez.
But after a crackdown by Assad's forces on peaceful
demonstrations and the subsequent arming of the opposition, many
of Syria's Kurds distrust the rebels and there have been
sectarian clashes over the past few months across the country.
The Syrian government has given Kurdish militia autonomy
over some areas on the condition rebels are kept out.
Western and Middle Eastern nations trying to help the
opposition will meet in Turkey on April 20.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Jason Webb)