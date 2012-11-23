DUBAI Nov 23 Qatar has asked Syria's newly
formed opposition coalition to appoint an ambassador to the Gulf
Arab state, the first Arab country to publicly announce it will
accept an envoy from the body.
Qatar is one of the main backers of the Syrian National
Coalition and a staunch opponent of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, who is struggling to control an uprising against his
rule in which 38,000 people have been killed.
"The Qatari request aims to strengthen the goals of the
Syrian National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary
Forces to achieve the hopes of the Syrian people," said a Qatari
Foreign Ministry official, quoted by the state news agency QNA.
Assad's foes have been divided throughout the struggle but a
deal to form the coalition, a more inclusive opposition bloc,
was forged in Qatar this month under intense international
pressure.
Britain, France and six Gulf Arab states have fully
recognised the new coalition but the United States and other
nations say it needs more time to prove itself.
In February, Qatar and other Gulf Arab states said they were
recalling their ambassadors from Damascus and expelling envoys
of the Syrian government in response to the violence in Syria.