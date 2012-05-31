DOHA May 31 The Qatar-based directors of Syria
International Islamic Bank (SIIB) resigned their roles at the
behest of the Gulf Arab state's central bank, to comply with
U.S. Treasury sanctions against the lender.
SIIB, formed in 2006 by Qatari and Syrian investors, was
designated under anti-weapons proliferation laws by the U.S.
government on Wednesday, freezing its assets in the United
States and prohibiting U.S. firms and individuals from doing
business with it.
"Qatari investors in SIIB will not seek board representation
and will remain passive investors," the central bank said in a
statement on Thursday. "The Qatar-based directors of SIIB have
resigned."
Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and Qatari
investors own a combined 49-percent stake in the Syrian lender,
with a QIIB representative chairman of SIIB. Other Qatar-based
board members include representatives from Private Projects Co.
and Qatar Islamic Insurance Co.
Qatar, along with Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia, has advocated
supplying arms to Syrian rebels.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Mark Potter)