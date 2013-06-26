* New Paris-based Syrian radio says has no "overseas agenda"
* Radio largely funded by French foreign ministry
* Will rely on network of young reporters across Syria
By John Irish
PARIS, June 26 Syrian journalists backed by
France launched a Paris-based radio station on Wednesday that
will broadcast deep into Syria, aiming to provide what they said
would be independent coverage of the civil war.
Apart from their military conflict, the Syrian government
and rebels are waging a propaganda war using television, radio
and the Internet. Access for international media is restricted
by the Damascus authorities and by security constraints.
"For years we were in the shadow of a media dictatorship,"
said Lina Chawaf, programme editor at Radio Rozana, whose Arabic
name means the light that beams from a small house window.
"It's very difficult for journalists in Syria to break with
this, but the Syrian revolution was for freedom of expression."
Five Syrian journalists, including three who have left
Syrian state media, will broadcast and coordinate Rozana's
coverage from 30 correspondents based across Syria.
Rozana is financed by Canal France International, a French
media support agency funded by France's foreign ministry and
Danish media non-profit organisation International Media
Support. The French embassy in Syria is also providing money.
France, which backs the rebels in its former colony and has
demanded President Bashar al-Assad's removal, has channelled
non-lethal military equipment as well as medical aid throughout
Syria almost since the uprising began more than two years ago.
Several former Syrian state journalists, including Ola
Abbas, who presented the news on state television and radio for
15 years, have fled to France since the conflict began.
Asked whether the radio could remain independent, given that
it is French-based and partly French-funded, Chawaf said Rozana
had no "overseas agenda" or political objective.
"The priority is to hear the voice of Syrians inside Syria.
They are suffering and being killed everyday. We want to support
them," said Chawaf, who previously ran a private radio station
in Damascus dealing in part with delicate social issues.
French officials say the station, which will initially
broadcast by satellite for three hours a day, is not being
supported to relay anti-Assad propaganda.
The reporters, mostly activists in their mid-20s, have been
trained by the likes of media charity Reporters Sans Frontieres
(RSF) in Turkey. They are based in government- and rebel-held
areas of Syria, and will not be identified for security reasons.
RSF places Syria near the bottom of its world press freedom
index. The government controls state media content entirely,
censors the internet and spreads false information, RSF says.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alistair Lyon)