BEIRUT Residents are fleeing Syria's city of Raqqa after U.S. warplanes struck positions held by Islamic State militants in the city, two witnesses there said on Tuesday.

"There is an exodus out of Raqqa as we speak. It started in the early hours of the day after the strikes. People are fleeing towards the countryside," one resident told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Hugh Lawson)