Italy - Factors to watch on June 7
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
VILNIUS, July 18 British Foreign Minister William Hague said the killing of top Syrian defence and security officials in a bomb attack on Wednesday showed there was a need for strong action by the United Nations to end the conflict.
"All such events increase the arguments for a strong and decisive resolution from the United Nations," Hague said during an official visit to Lithuania.
"I think it is clear that situation is deteriorating rapidly."
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.