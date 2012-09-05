AMMAN, Sept 5 Syrian rebels besieging a military
airport near the border with Iraq were involved in serious
fighting on Wednesday, opposition sources said, as rebels in the
north of the country said they had shot down a fighter jet.
Free Syrian Army rebels have been laying siege to Hamadan
airport in the city of Albu Kamal on the country's eastern
frontier in Deir al-Zor province for the past three days.
Struggling to put down a 17-month-old uprising against his
rule, President Bashar al-Assad has been increasingly relying on
aircraft to attack the rebels, who are comparatively lightly
armed with machineguns and rockets.
The opposition said the airport, where dozens of soldiers
are still holding out, has been used by helicopters to launch
bombing runs against rebel strongholds.
The rebels stepped up their attacks on air bases last week
in an attempt to blunt Assad's air power which he has deployed
to try to check rebel advances in urban and rural areas in the
last month.
"The airport has effectively fallen after many soldiers
defected," Nawaf al-Bashir, a senior tribal figure from Deir
al-Zor who is in contact with rebels, said from Istanbul.
Abu Teif Ziad, another opposition campaigner from Deir
al-Zor, said that the airport was the last base where government
forces were present in Albu Kamal after rebels overran several
army compounds in the town, which is situated on the Euphrates
river a few kilometres from a crossing point with Iraq.
"If the Hamadan airport falls, Albu Kamal will come
completely under rebel control," he said.
Attacks by rebels have already rendered two military
airports in the northern province of Idlib - Taftanaz and Abu
Thuhur - inoperational, according to an opposition source and
diplomats.
REBELS SAY SHOT DOWN JET
Reports of heavy fighting outside the base came as rebels in
the north of the country said they had shot down a fighter jet
using a heavy machinegun.
Opposition fighters in Idlib province in the north-west of
the country near Turkey said they had shot down the aircraft on
Tuesday as it was taking off from the Abu Thuhur air base.
"They brought it down as it was taking off from the airport
using 14.5 millimetre anti-aircraft machineguns," said Abu
Majad, a spokesman from the rebel Ahrar al-Sham (Free Men of
Syria) brigade.
It was impossible to verify the rebel statements as foreign
media access to Syria is restricted. The rebels say they have
shot down several fighter jets and helicopters in recent weeks.
If they seized Hamadan airport, a Western diplomat based in
Amman said the rebels lacked the weapons to hold on to it, with
sorties by Syrian fighter jets intensifying over the area.
"We have seen in the last few weeks the rebels making
tactical advances by attacking the airports. They cannot hold on
to them because the regime will simply send fighters jets and
bomb them," the diplomat said.
As in most of Syria's 14 provinces, Assad's forces have
concentrated their efforts on trying to prevent the provincial
capital in Deir al-Zor from falling, while the rebels have been
making advances in the countryside.
The revolt in Deir al-Zor has received a moral boost in the
last two months with the defection of Nawaf al-Fares, Syria's
ambassador to Iraq, and Prime Minister Riyad al-Hijab, two
figures from the desert province where much of Syria's crude oil
is produced.
Alliances between Sunni Muslim clans in Deir al-Zor and
Assad's Alawite minority collapsed after Assad sent tanks into
the city of Deir al-Zor to crush street protests against his
rule last year.