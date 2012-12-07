AMMAN Dec 7 Syrian rebel groups meeting in
Turkey elected a 30-member unified command on Friday at talks
attended by security officials from international powers,
delegates said.
"The command has been organised into several fronts. We are
now in the process of electing a military leader and a political
liaison office for each region," said one of the delegates who
did not want to be named.
Security officials from the United States, Britain, France,
the Gulf and Jordan have been attending the talks, which come
days before a conference for the Friends of Syria, a grouping of
dozens of countries that have mostly pledged non-military aid to
rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad.