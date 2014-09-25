WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Around 1,000 recruits from a
vast region stretching from India to the Pacific may have joined
Islamic State to fight in Syria or Iraq, a senior U.S. military
commander said on Thursday.
"That number could get larger as we go forward," Navy
Admiral Samuel Locklear, who heads the U.S. Armed Forces'
Pacific Command, told reporters at the Pentagon.
However, Locklear did not specify which of the 36 countries
in the Pacific Command - some of which have their own Islamist
movements - have been recruiting grounds for the Sunni
fundamentalist militant group.
In addition to India, the Hawaii-based Pacific Command's
area of responsibility includes Australia, China and other
Pacific Ocean states. The command does not cover Pakistan.
Locklear told reporters that current estimates put at 1,000
the number of "potential aspiring fighters" that have moved from
the region encompassed by the Hawaii-based Pacific Command. He
did not specify a time period.
His comments came as a threat by Philippine militants to
kill a German hostage in a show of solidarity with Islamic State
has stoked fresh concerns that the Middle East group's brand of
radicalism is winning recruits in Asia and posing a growing
security risk in the region.
In the region, thousands have sworn oaths of loyalty to
Islamic State as local militant groups capitalize on a brand
that has been fueled by violent online videos and calls to
action through social media, security analysts say.
Locklear said Islamic State recruitment was "high on the
list" as officials look to future security concerns in Asia. He
said most of the aspiring fighters had been recruited via social
media and warned that officials were looking at ways to guard
against blowback from potential attacks as foreign fighters
return to their home countries.
"We are working with all of our partners and allies to see
how we harden (security in) our own countries and the region and
the world against a threat like (the Islamic State)," he said.
On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council demanded
that all countries make it a serious criminal offense for their
citizens to travel abroad to fight with militant groups, or to
recruit and fund others to do so.
On the same day, the United States designated two dozen
individuals and groups as foreign terrorists or terrorist
facilitators, enabling it to freeze assets and block financial
transactions as it stepped up its offensive against Islamist
militants in Syria, including Islamic State.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)