British police arrest man in London Bridge attack investigation
LONDON British police arrested a man under counter terrorism laws on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the London Bridge attack.
GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is evacuating some expatriate aid workers from Syria due to the deteriorating security situation, moving them temporarily to Beirut, a spokesman said on Friday.
"An unstable and deteriorating situation in several parts of the country has led the ICRC to temporarily relocate some of its staff outside of Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva. "A core team of expatriates and nationals will continue working in Damascus."
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has suspended some of its aid operations in the city of Aleppo, mainly the deployment of ambulances and first aid work by volunteers, he added.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines Philippines troops thwarted an original plan drawn up by the Islamist militants now holed up in Marawi City to "spread terror" in a rampage of violence that would have given them full control of the southern town, the military said on Wednesday.