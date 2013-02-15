* ICRC seeks to reach civilians in rebel-held areas
* Delivered medical supplies to Houla this week
* Says humanitarian situation in Syria "catastrophic"
* Presses Syria to allow resumption of prison visits
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 15 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday it has stepped up aid
operations across the shifting front lines in Syria to bring
food and medical assistance to destitute civilians in rebel-held
areas.
A top official of the ICRC said it was working with both
sides in the conflict to ensure access to hotspots in the
war-torn country where the humanitarian situation is now
"catastrophic".
ICRC aid workers reached opposition-held Houla in Homs
province for the second time in two weeks on Thursday,
delivering medical supplies with government consent after being
shut out for three months.
"I've come back from Syria convinced that we must expand
operations in coming weeks and months and that we can and must
build on our increasing presence in the most delicate regions
including those under opposition control," Pierre Kraehenbuehl,
ICRC director of operations, told a news briefing in Geneva.
He later told Reuters: "Our priority areas are Idlib and
Aleppo in the north, where it is very unstable and fluid. Also
the circle around Homs and Hama."
Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in 22 months of
conflict between Syrian government forces and rebels fighting to
topple President Bashar al-Assad, according to a United Nations
estimate. Some 2.5 million people have fled their homes, many
staying in squalid public shelters within the shattered country.
"The situation for the population has reached a stage that
is from our perspective nothing short of catastrophic. Every
single day civilians are killed and injured, millions have been
displaced, thousands have gone missing or been arrested,"
Kraehenbuehl said.
A senior U.S. official said last week that Assad may have
allowed humanitarian aid into previously inaccessible rebel-held
parts of Syria to try to win the loyalty of the residents. The
U.N. refugee agency reached the rebel-held zone of Azaz, north
of Aleppo near the Turkish border, two weeks ago.
Kraehenbuehl said that the ICRC's return trip to Houla this
week illustrated the risks, as they were forced to turn back to
Damascus when the road to Homs was "cut in half by fighting".
"Syria is not a case where you can map out very easily the
frontline, and say it is here, and this group is there. It's
very fluid. A village may be held one day by one group and it
shifts to another the next day," he said.
REPRISALS AGAINST DOCTORS
There has been no let up in attacks on medical facilities
and health care workers by both sides, violations of
international law which the ICRC has condemned, he said.
"There are widespread reports of patients arrested inside
hospitals, reprisals against doctors and nurses, and the
targeting and misuse of ambulances," Kraehenbuehl said.
Referring to a hospital in Aleppo, he said: "We have been
recently informed of an incident in the north of Syria in which
wounded people were said to have been arrested inside a
hospital, and several medical staff in that hospital were later
killed because they were suspected of having been informers
which led to the arrest of patients."
The ICRC also called on the Syrian government on Friday to
allow it to resume visits to prisoners held in detention centres
to monitor their treatment. The programme has been stalled since
last May after just two visits to central prisons in Damascus
and Aleppo.
Kraehenbuehl said he had raised the issue with Syrian Vice
Minister for Foreign Affairs Hossam Alaaeddine in Damascus,
reminding him of Assad's pledge to ICRC President Peter Maurer
during a visit last September to allow the visits to continue.
"We are going to continue to push very hard because it is an
issue that is very central ... And we are known to be an
organisation that doesn't take 'no' for an answer very easily."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)