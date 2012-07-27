GENEVA, July 27 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is evacuating some expatriate aid workers from Syria due to the deteriorating security situation, moving them temporarily to Beirut, a spokesman said on Friday.

"An unstable and deteriorating situation in several parts of the country has led the ICRC to temporarily relocate some of its staff outside of Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva. "A core team of expatriates and nationals will continue working in Damascus."

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has suspended some of its aid operations in the city of Aleppo, mainly the deployment of ambulances and first aid work by volunteers, he added.

