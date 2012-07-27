GENEVA, July 27 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) is evacuating some expatriate aid workers
from Syria due to the deteriorating security situation, moving
them temporarily to Beirut, a spokesman said on Friday.
"An unstable and deteriorating situation in several parts of
the country has led the ICRC to temporarily relocate some of its
staff outside of Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told
Reuters in Geneva. "A core team of expatriates and nationals
will continue working in Damascus."
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has suspended some of its aid
operations in the city of Aleppo, mainly the deployment of
ambulances and first aid work by volunteers, he added.
