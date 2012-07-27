* ICRC evacuates some aid workers to Beirut
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 27 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) is evacuating some expatriate aid workers
from Syria due to the worsening security situation, moving them
temporarily to Beirut, a spokesman said on Friday.
Such withdrawals are rarely announced by the independent
agency, whose staff have crossed front lines throughout the
16-month-old conflict. The ICRC's move follows a partial
evacuation by U.N. aid workers earlier this week.
"An unstable and deteriorating situation in several parts of
the country has led the ICRC to temporarily relocate some of its
staff outside of Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said in
Geneva.
Some staff would be moved over the next few days but
continue to support the ICRC delegation of 50 expatriates and
nationals remaining in Damascus, he told Reuters.
"They will be going back to Damascus as soon as the
situation allows. A team of expatriates and nationals will
continue working in Damascus."
The ICRC had been building up its aid operation and along
with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent delivers the bulk of vital
food and medical supplies reaching civilians in flashpoints
including Homs, Hama, Idlib, Deraa and rural areas around
Damascus.
The United Nations, which mainly delivers aid through the
Syrian Arab Red Crescent, quietly halved its humanitarian
operation to 30 staff in the week since a July 18 bomb in
Damascus killed four senior aides of President Bashar al-Assad.
The United States said on Thursday it feared a massacre
would occur in Aleppo after Assad's forces launched ground and
air bombardments in preparation for a major onslaught against
rebels in Syria's commercial capital.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay appealed to both Syrian
government forces and rebels on Friday to spare civilians in
Aleppo, voicing deep concern at the "likelihood of an imminent
major confrontation" in the city.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has suspended some of its aid
operations in Aleppo, mainly the movement of ambulances and
first aid work by volunteers, Hassan said.
That decision, taken on Wednesday, reflected a tense
security situation and lack of respect for Red Crescent staff,
structures and ambulances, he said.
The Red Crescent's other 17 branches scattered throughout
the battered country continue to operate, he said. Five of the
organisation's aid workers have been killed in the conflict.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)