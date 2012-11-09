GENEVA Nov 9 About 11,000 Syrian refugees have
fled to three neighbouring countries in the past 24 hours, the
largest exodus in "quite some time", the United Nations refugee
agency said on Friday.
The latest exodus into Turkey (9,000), Lebanon (1,000) and
Jordan (1,000) brings to 408,000 the total number of Syrian
refugees registered or being assisted in the region, Panos
Moumtzis of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.
"It just indicates a significant crisis, the continuation of
the conflict," Moumtzis told a news briefing in Geneva after aid
agencies held a Syria Humanitarian Forum. "In Turkey, we know
from most refugees that they come from Aleppo or Idlib or
northern areas. That has been the trend so far."