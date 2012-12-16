* Young, old and vulnerable crowd tented refugee camp
* 6,000 gas heaters airlifted to Jordan to combat cold
* Aid workers say world not ready for further influx
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
ZAATARI, Jordan, Dec 16 One-year-old Ali
Ghazawi, born with a heart defect, faced a battle for survival
even before his family fled Syria's civil war. It was a struggle
he lost two weeks ago in the bitter winter cold of a tented
refugee camp in north Jordan.
Ali died two days after undergoing a heart operation in
Zaatari camp, which houses at least 32,000 refugees who escaped
fierce bombardment in Syria's rebellious southern province of
Deraa, cradle of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
"I covered my son with two blankets, but he was not warming
up, and he turned blue before he passed away in my hands," said
his sobbing 22-year-old mother, alone with a three-year-old
daughter after she left her husband in Deraa and crossed the
border in November.
Ali was the fourth baby to die in three weeks in the
windswept camp. United Nations aid workers say none of the
deaths were the direct result of conditions in Zaatari, yet they
highlight the challenge facing relief agencies scrambling to
provide basic shelter for half a million refugees in the region.
"These deaths are a result of cumulative factors, some
related to shortage in needs and natural causes. But on top of
that, the reality that conditions are harsh cannot be ignored,"
said Saba Mobaslat, programme director at Save the Children.
Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey each host more than 130,000
registered refugees, and relief workers predict the numbers will
only increase as violence escalates around the capital Damascus.
Mirroring Syria's youthful population, almost 65 percent of
Jordan's camp residents are newborns and young children.
"Every night we are getting children as young as four days
old, six days old, one week, two weeks old, and it's a real
struggle to try to make sure that everyone survives," said
Andrew Harper, Jordan head of the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
"Women are giving birth on the border, and people are coming
across pregnant. It's a situation where we just need to redouble
efforts, particularly as we move into winter, because you have
hundreds of pregnant women who cross the border," Harper said.
Families often send the most vulnerable to safety, he added,
so alongside the very young in Zaatari are many older refugees.
"Last night we had a couple who were 97 years old," he said.
"CHILDREN'S CAMP"
Along the main road in the middle of the camp's muddy and
gravel streets, children of all ages race around the makeshift
market place that sprang up after the camp opened in July.
Many families join in, out of enterprise or necessity,
selling everything from hot falafel to household goods, old
clothing and fresh vegetables.
"It's a children's camp. You walk into it and there are
children everywhere. It's in your face. The male adults are
staying behind, and a woman comes with 10 children without her
bread earner," Mobaslat added.
In one of several UNICEF-run playgrounds, among seesaws,
swings and volunteers giving music lessons, the scars of war are
fresh in the minds of most children.
"I long for my home, and I hope Bashar falls to get back to
my home. It's much better than here, where we are humiliated,"
said Mohammad Ghazawi, 12, who came to play after a break from
selling cheap cigarettes.
Their elders complain that two thin blankets per refugee
distributed in recent weeks were not enough to warm them in
tents that let in rain water despite zinc reinforcements and
waterproof layers that have helped insulate them.
"Kids are dying from cold and lack of blankets. My kids
shiver at night, and one has constant diarrhoea," said Mohammad
Samara, 46, who fled heavy shelling in the southern Syrian town
of Busr al-Sham in October with his wife and four children.
Carsten Hansen, country director for the Norwegian Refugee
Council (NRC), which has set up a heated tent that receives
families on arrival, says much progress has been made to help
distribute aid.
"Everybody is trying to mobilise resources ... in order to
react to bigger numbers and a huge influx," Hansen said, adding
that 6,000 gas heaters had been airlifted to Jordan to help heat
the tent camp.
FROM CRISIS TO DISASTER?
Harper said UNHCR was working to prevent "this humanitarian
crisis becoming a major disaster". But he said that while aid
teams were racing to improve conditions at Zaatari, there were
100,000 other registered refugees living outside the camp and
probably another 100,000 unregistered, whose living conditions
were not improving.
In Lebanon, too, host to 154,000 refugees, many face a bleak
winter, and aid workers expect their numbers to more than double
by the middle of next year.
In the Bekaa Valley town of Bar Elias, a woman from the
northern Syria province of Idlib says her home for the last year
has been a wooden shack with only plastic sheeting to protect
from the rain. Plastic bags are stuffed into the roof as extra
insurance against leaks. "There is no water, no electricity, no
school for my kids," she said in a croaky voice.
"My husband is sick. The situation is very bad."
Mads Almaas, NRC country director in Lebanon, said many more
may flee Syria over the winter to escape worsening conditions
there, putting even greater strain on relief efforts.
"The violence will not only continue but also get worse. And
even in the increasingly likely event of the fall of Assad, we
don't think the violence will end," he said.
Almaas said the United Nations would launch a regional
response plan on Wednesday anticipating a total of 300,000
registered refugees in Lebanon by mid-2013. "At first we thought
it was too high. Now we are concerned it is too low," he said.
In Turkey, which hosts 136,000 refugees, camps for the most
part have facilities such as portable electric heaters, and
refugees receive three hot meals a day from the Red Crescent.
But temperatures can plunge below freezing in the rugged terrain
along the 900 kilometre (560 mile) border with Syria during the
winter months, and rain can be torrential and cause flooding.
Overcrowding remains a concern, with extended families
cramped in single tents and ever more refugees arriving as
fighting across the border drags on.
Across the region, aid workers fear an explosion in violence
could leave them seriously overstretched.
"Right now funds are sufficient. What is a challenge is if
we get any shocks, something like 5,000-10,000 refugees arriving
(in Lebanon) in a matter of hours," Almaas said.
If fighting swept through the centre of Damascus, thousands
of Syrians could flee to the Lebanese border in a matter of
hours. "For that, we are not prepared as the NRC. I also
question the international community's capacity."